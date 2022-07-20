Teen warned he could be sent to the cells after swearing in court

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A teen accused of dealing drugs was almost sent to the cells for swearing before his case was even heard.

Mitchell King, 18, was issued with a stern warning over his behaviour at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The teen had sworn at court staff when he heard his hearing would have to be delayed until his solicitor could be contacted.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said King, of Quendale Road, Dunrossness, needed to learn how to conduct himself in court.

“That does not include swearing at court staff,” he added.

In response, King said: “I just think it’s ridiculous that I’ve had to sit about all day.”

Unimpressed with his response, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank asked King: “Would you like to sit in court or would you like to sit in a cell?”

Later on, once King’s solicitor had been contacted by phone, he returned to the stand and apologised for his behaviour.

“I lost my cool,” he said. “It’s very stressful.”

King pleaded not guilty to two charges of supplying cannabis and psychedelic drug psilocin at the Clickimin Leisure Centre.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank continued the case to an intermediate diet and ordained King to appear on that date.