Hockey squad picked for inter-county clash in Kirkwall

July 21, 2022 0
The Shetland hockey squad who are heading for Orkney next weekend. Photo: Brian Gray

Shetland Hockey coach Derek Leask has named the 16 players heading to Kirkwall to take on Orkney in next Saturday’s inter-county clash.

Spurs and Delting have the joint-most players in the squad, with five each, while Whalsay have just one representative.

Ten of the 16 players were part of the squad for the last inter-county fixture, in July 2019, which Orkney eventually won 1-0 after extra-time.

Eda Leask, Libby Fox, Megan Hibbert, Aimee Keith, Bethany Laurenson and Nicola Balfour are the six joining up with the members of the 2019 squad.

Spurs’ Rhiannon Inkster will captain the side.

The full squad is as follows: Megan Nicholson (Spurs), Vicky Anderson (Burra), Rhiannon Inkster (Spurs), Kristan Robertson (Burra), Rhea Nicolson (Burra), Megan Hibbert (Delting), Kayleigh Irvine (Zetland), BethanyLaurenson (Delting), Nicola Balfour (Delting), Emma Michael (Spurs), Libby Fox (Spurs), Lynsey Morrison (Spurs), Cara Leask (Delting), Eda Leask (Delting), Aimee Keith (Zetland), Abbey Irvine (Whalsay).

