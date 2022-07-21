Man had cocaine and 38 ecstasy tablets at St Ninian’s

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 36-year-old man found with cocaine and 38 ecstasy tablets has been fined £500.

David Smith, of Setter, Sandwick, admitted possessing the Class A drugs at St Ninian’s Isle on 11th July.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday that only “trace amounts” of cocaine were found.

However, procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the 38 ecstasy tablets had been valued at £315.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Smith had “lapsed” into recreational drug use “from time to time”.

He said Smith was seeking help from mental health services.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Smith £200 for cocaine possession and a further £300 for the ecstasy, plus a victim surcharge.