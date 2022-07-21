Teen doing doughnuts on Boxing Day was example of ‘rank stupidity and immaturity’

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A young driver caught skidding in a circle in the early hours of Boxing Day has been advised to “stick to turkey and avoid the doughnuts”.

Scott Pottinger, 18, admitted driving without due care and attention by performing the “doughnut manoeuvre” at Victoria Pier.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard that he executed the manoeuvre in full view of police officers who were passing on patrol at the time.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Pottinger, of Lower Hillside, Gulberwick, had been “showing off to his likeminded passenger”.

Officers offered to deal with the matter by a fixed penalty notice, which he accepted but then failed to pay.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said it had been an example of “rank stupidity and immaturity”.

Mr Kelly said it was well below zero at the pier that night and his client was “extremely fortunate” no one else was around.

As an apprentice mechanic and newly qualified driver, Pottinger was said to be concerned about the prospect of losing his licence.

Mr Kelly said Pottinger had “moderated his driving accordingly” following the incident.

“He knows his licence is a privilege not to be abused,” he added.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank put it down to “youthful exuberance”.

He fined him £360 and endorsed his licence with three penalty points.

Offering advice to the young driver, Sheriff Cruickshank said: “In the future, when it comes to Christmas stick to turkey and don’t bother with the doughnuts.”