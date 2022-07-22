Who will replace DI Perez?

Douglas Henshall with the plaque. Photo: Mark Mainz/BBC

Who is going to step into the shoes of the famous DI Perez, in the adaptation of Ann Cleeves’ novels?

Some names have been thrown about, even half-heartedly.

Jennifer Saunders has paid tribute to Douglas Henshall after it was announced he will be leaving television series Shetland after nine years.

However, she has thrown her hat into the ring to replace the Glasgow actor as the lead in the show, albeit jokingly.

You will be missed. I’m a huge fan but happy to step into the breach and the pea coat. Jenny Perez has a ring to it. — jennifer saunders (@ferrifrump) July 20, 2022

Henshall has played the role of the beloved Jimmy Perez in six seasons, with a seventh due to hit our screens next month.

Filming will start on a new season next year, which will be the first to not have an appearance from the former Primeval actor.