David’s ride of hope for charity

Oliver Lindsay July 22, 2022 0
Herbert pictured second from the left with The Shetland Classic Motorcycle Club

A pensioner biker is raising thousands of pounds by travelling the length of the country – motoring from Jersey to Unst.

David Herbert met with the Shetland Classic Motorcycle club as part of a sightseeing trip during his charitable motorcycle trek – where he has travelled over 2,000 miles.

The 78-year-old acknowledged from the start that his trip would prove strenuous for a pensioner with health problems.

However, his confidence never wavered, and he managed to complete the journey.

The goal was to raise as much cash for The Martin Gallier Project, a charity that strives to provide suicide prevention services to those in need.

The organisation provides support for those who feel they may be in need of help.

While speaking to The Shetland Times at the Holmsgarth Ferry Terminal in Lerwick, he made it clear how deeply he cared for the cause.

He said he knew so many people affected and that ,although the NHS is striving to help, waiting times are still exponentially long, and often it can turn out to be too late.

Mr Herbert has opted to cover all expenses of the trip personally, including the purchasing of a new motorcycle after the Royal Enfield motorbike he intended to use became unusable six weeks ago.

He has so far raised £2,220 of his £2,500 goal.

If you would like to donate, you can find a link to Mr Herbert’s JustGiving page here: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/davidsrideofhope

