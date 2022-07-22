In this weeks Shetland Times
In todays (Friday 22nd July) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Funding for new freight ferries is yet to come in despite being promised for 2026 — branded a “betrayal” of Shetland.
- Second World War hero returns to Shetland on the 78th anniversary of battle to remember his fallen comrades.
- A landslip at a windfarm could have been avoided according to the energy company who run the site.
- Shetland actor Douglas Henshall quits hit show after nine years as Ann Cleeve’s Jimmy Perez.
- Port workers return to work after agreeing terms after dispute over pay and quality of work-life balance.
- PICTURES: UnstFest a success after week of fun and games.
- SPORT: Ness all but confirmed champions of Ocean Kinetics Premier League after thrilling battle against league rivals.
- SPORT: First competitive women’s football match in more than a decade at inter-county game.