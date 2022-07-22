Man assaulted former partner in the street leaving her ‘extremely distressed’

Lerwick Sheriff Court

A 45-year-old father-of-two who assaulted his former partner in the street has been fined £450.

Neil Adamson, of Wilhoul, Cunningsburgh, appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday), when he admitted grabbing hold of the woman, pushing her to the ground and placing her in a headlock.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the assault, which happened outside Goudies Funeral Directors in Lerwick on 15th March, left the victim “extremely distressed”.

Mr MacKenzie said Adamson and the complainer had been in a “on off” relationship for three years, which had come to an end the night before the assault.

He said Adamson had been driving along Scalloway Road at around 6.30pm when he spotted the complainer, got out of the van and assaulted her.

The court heard two passing drivers saw the attack and called the police, with officers arriving soon after to arrest Adamson.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly acknowledged his client’s conduct had been “unedifying”.

He said Adamson and the complainer had rowed the night before and he had later taken “umbrage” at seeing her out with a friend.

Mr Kelly said said Adamson claimed the complainer had been trying to damage his van, although he recognised it was “no justification for how he grabbed her”.

He said Adamson was trying to “subdue her” by putting her in the headlock and “not intending to hurt her”.

Mr Kelly said Adamson and the complainer remained friends, though they were no longer in a relationship.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank noted it was “another domestically aggravated offence”.

Although there had been no injury, Sheriff Cruickshank said it would be “appropriate to mark the gravity of the offence” with a financial penalty – and fined him £450 plus victim surcharge.