Shetlander organises Glasgow art exhibit

Vivian Ross-Smith, The Island is The Gallery film still Photo: Stephen Mercer

Shetland-based artist Vivian Ross-Smith is hosting a special exhibition for a group of students who have graduated from The Glasgow School of Art.

The show, Room, features work by thirteen international artists, including Ross-Smith, who followed the Master of Letters in Fine Art Practice programme in 2019-20.

A show was not possible at the time because of Covid restrictions that were in place.

Room opens in the Reid Gallery at the GSA on Saturday 30 July.

“This will be the first time that this group has shown work together in a physical space since studying together on the MLitt Fine Art Practice at The Glasgow School of Art,” says Ms Ross-Smith.

“Through the exhibition we will celebrate the experience of collectively returning to the gallery and sharing work with one another after a long period of displacement and distance.”

The exhibition will feature new work in media including painting, printmaking, drawing, textiles and performance.

Performance film and ‘wearable artworks’ are shown alongside paintings informed by textile and garment construction.

Penny Macbeth, Director of The Glasgow School of Art said: “We are delighted to welcome this group of international artists to the Reid Gallery and host Room as part of our commitment to supporting our 2020 graduates with physical shows.”

The exhibition is open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4.30pm.