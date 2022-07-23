WATCH: Trailer drops for Shetland season seven

New picture ahead of release of Shetland season seven Photo: BBC

The trailer for season seven of Shetland has been released after news broke that lead actor Douglas Henshall is to leave the show.

BBC’s murder mystery drama returns on 10th August to BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland.

The trailer shows DI Jimmy Perez telling his staff that there is a “vulnerable young man” who is missing.

Regulars Tosh, Sandy and Billy can all be seen in the trailer, during the 30-second clip.

Douglas Henshall, who plays DI Perez recently confirmed that he is indeed leaving the show after this season.

He has said on twitter he will tell his followers why he has made the decision to leave but has yet to do so.

Been a weird day. Thank you for all the kind words about Shetland. The people, all around the world who followed Jimmy Perez over the years and empathised with him, thank you, it was very much appreciated. For those that are interested I’ll explain my reasons for leaving later. — Douglas Henshall (@djhenshall) July 20, 2022

The Shetland Times asked who should replace Henshall, and there have been a number of suggestions.