Your suggestions to replace DI Perez

Actors Steven Robertson, Alison O'Donnell and Douglas Henshall will return to screens in the autumn. Photo: BBC

Douglas Henshall has called time on his era in BBC murder mystery drama Shetland, leaving many people asking what will happen when season eight hits our screens.

But the biggest question on everyone’s lips is who is going to replace Ann Cleeves’ DI Perez?

The Shetland Times asked this question on Facebook and Twitter and the response to our question brought many great suggestions.

Some people suggested that Alison O’Donnell, who plays Tosh, and Steven Robertson, Sandy, could step up and fill the shoes left behind by DI Perez, however there were a lot of names thrown about by our readers.

Game of Thrones and Eternals actor Richard Madden has been suggested by Wilma Brown.

The 36-year-old, from Elderslie in Renfrewshire, has worked on many television shows, including BBC show the Bodyguard, in which he won a Golden Globe for best actor.

Ingrid A Williamson suggested Adrian Dunbar, famous for his role as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty.

Such memorable lines as “I didn’t float up the lagan in a bubble” and “now we’re cooking with gas” brought him success in his role as the experienced leader of AC-12.

However, is it going to be bent coppers he will be dealing with, should he take on the role?

Another Scot was mentioned to take on the role by Lee Barratt, Perth-born Ewan McGregor.

The actor is famous for roles as Mark Renton in Trainspotting and Obi-wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels.

McGregor recently returned to screens in Disney+ show Obi Wan Kenobi, which follows the character’s life as a young Luke Skywalker grows up.

But will we see McGregor say “hello there” in the Lerwick police station?

Some suggestions for high profile Hollywood stars included Die Hard actor Bruce Willis, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and Tomb Raider’s Angelina Jolie.

Some more unlikely suggestions given on our Facebook post were Baldrick from BBCs Blackadder, Mr Bean, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who might be looking for a new job after resigning as leader of the Conservative party.