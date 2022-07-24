Fishing debate scheduled in parliament

Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has secured a renewed parliamentary debate on post-Brexit fisheries.

The three-hour debate will be held on 15th September following the summer recess, with twice as much parliamentary time as the previous debate held by Mr Carmichael last year.

The news follows the release of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fisheries’ report on post-Brexit fisheries, compiled following last year’s debate and released last month.

The previous debate saw a huge public response from across the fishing industry, with many contributing their views ahead of the debate.

Mr Carmichael said he planned to work with the industry to prepare in the next two months to ensure a united voice on actions needed from the government.

Mr Carmichael said: “Securing this debate gives the chance for a big step forward.

“The debate we held last year summed up what I heard from fishermen in the isles about the challenges and frustrations faced following our departure from the EU.

“Now we have a chance to reprise that debate with more time and, hopefully, more attention from ministers.

“This is an industry yet again facing an uncertain future – and that was before the price of fuel sky-rocketed and interest rates started to creep up to tackle inflation.

It does not matter what side you were on in the Brexit debate. What matters is where we go from here. The government needs to start listening to the industry and making a difference where they have the powers to do so.

“What we also need from the industry side is a united message for the coming debate. We have two months to prepare and I will be looking to work with people across the catching, processing and exporting sectors to ensure that our voice is heard.”