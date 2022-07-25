News

Foinaven workers announce strike

Oliver Lindsay July 25, 2022 0
Foinaven workers announce strike
The Petrojarl Foinaven.

Unite the union has confirmed a huge majority of its members on the Foinaven floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) have voted to take strike action.

The Foinaven field is situated approximately 120 miles to the west of Shetland.

Production from the field was suspended in 2021 and the FPSO is currently in the process of being removed from the site.

Unison says the dispute centres on offshore members being given a significantly inferior redundancy package compared with the onshore workforce of Altera, the vessel’s operating firm.

A total 84 per cent of the union’s members participated in the vote, with 96 per cent of those voting to go on strike as of 5th August.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our offshore members working on the Foinaven FPSO vessel are rightly aggrieved at being treated as second class workers by Altera.

“Unite will challenge the company on this. We don’t do our members being treated as ‘second class’. All our members are asking for, is parity in the redundancy package due to the contract coming to an end.”

It has emerged that Altera onshore staff are set to receive redundancy payments of one month’s salary for each completed year of service up to a maximum of one years salary. Meanwhile, offshore workers were being offered basic statutory redundancy.

Altera has been contacted for comment.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.