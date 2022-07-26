News

SSE to sponsor Lerwick’s Tall Ships host event

July 26, 2022 0
SSE to sponsor Lerwick’s Tall Ships host event

SSE Renewables has been announced as a major sponsor of Lerwick’s hosting of the 2023 Tall Ships Races.

At an event at Shetland Museum and Archives to mark one-year until the races arrive in the isles, project manager Emma Miller said she was “really, really pleased” that SSE were sponsoring the event.

She said it was a “particularly relevant partnership” because both SSE and the ships that will visit Lerwick next year will rely on wind power.

In a statement, Viking Energy community engagement manager Julie Graham said they and SSE were “proud” to sponsor the event.

“It is great to be part of such an amazing event that will bring people from all over the isles together along with visitors and crew from many different countries.

“We look forward to playing an important role in making this event a huge success in a year’s time.”

A public drop-in event is running in the auditorium until 8pm tonight (Tuesday) for members of the public to find out more about Lerwick’s hosting of the races.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.