SSE to sponsor Lerwick’s Tall Ships host event

SSE Renewables has been announced as a major sponsor of Lerwick’s hosting of the 2023 Tall Ships Races.

At an event at Shetland Museum and Archives to mark one-year until the races arrive in the isles, project manager Emma Miller said she was “really, really pleased” that SSE were sponsoring the event.

She said it was a “particularly relevant partnership” because both SSE and the ships that will visit Lerwick next year will rely on wind power.

In a statement, Viking Energy community engagement manager Julie Graham said they and SSE were “proud” to sponsor the event.

“It is great to be part of such an amazing event that will bring people from all over the isles together along with visitors and crew from many different countries.

“We look forward to playing an important role in making this event a huge success in a year’s time.”

A public drop-in event is running in the auditorium until 8pm tonight (Tuesday) for members of the public to find out more about Lerwick’s hosting of the races.