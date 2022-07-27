Inter-county football to be live-streamed online

The Shetland side taking on Orkney on Saturday. Photo: Brian Gray

Shetland’s inter-county clash with Orkney on Saturday will be live-streamed online by BBC Radio Orkney.

The game will be streamed through their Facebook page, with commentary available on their 93.7FM and through the BBC Sounds app from 2.15pm.

The Milne Cup match kicks-off at 2.30pm on Saturday.

BBC Radio Orkney said they would not be live-streaming the inter-county hockey, which starts at 12 noon, but there are hopes that match will be streamed through the Shetland Hockey Facebook page.