Tonight’s Country Superstars show cancelled

The Country Superstars show due to take place at Clickimin leisure complex in Lerwick tonight (Wednesday) has been cancelled.

A spokeswoman on behalf of the organisers told The Shetland Times that the performers had been unable to arrive in Shetland, having missed the ferry north from Aberdeen, and the performance could no longer take place.

Refunds will be available from Clickmin’s Loch Bar on Saturday, 6th August, from 11am to 2pm.

If you are unable to make it you can send your tickets to Kay Pearson, 36 Staney Hill, Lerwick, enclosing a self-addressed envelope.