Funding to promote isles seafood

The Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) has secured £5,000 in funding from the regional food fund to promote the isles seafood produce.

The SFA will work in collaboration with Taste of Shetland to build on their local seafood provenance scheme, which was launched in 2019.

The funding will be used to highlight where fish and shellfish can be bought in Shetland, carry out seafood pop-up promotional events using the Taste of Shetland trailer and commission food education videos highlighting the benefits and uses of locally sourced seafood.

Chair of Shetland Food and Drink Ltd., Marian Armitage said: “We are delighted to continue to work with Shetland fishermen to promote the excellent range of high-quality seafood caught around Shetland.

“It’s always fantastic to see Shetland’s seafood being showcased given its low carbon footprint and nutritious qualities. There is such a diverse range of produce for visitors and locals to try.

“Fish and shellfish is worth around a third of Shetland’s economy and has a vital part to play in the food security for the UK as a whole.”