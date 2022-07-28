Lochside road to be closed for up to ten days

A stretch of road at Lochside is set to be closed for essential repairs and resurfacing from Monday.

The 90-metre section starts south of the junction with Hayfield Lane and stretches to north of the junction with the Clickimin.

The road closure will be in place between 9.30am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, and is expected to take up to 10 days.

Work will be done in two parts to maintain access to the Clickimin Centre via either North or South Lochside, with diversions signposted.

On the day the road junction to the Clickimin Centre is resurfaced, access will be closed with parking available nearby at Anderson High School.

The alternative route for traffic is via King Harald Street, using the A969 South Road or A969 North Road as necessary.

Bus stops on North and South Lochside will not be served during the road closure period.

The town service will be diverted along Gilbertson Road.