News

ForWirds release Shetland dialect app

Oliver Lindsay July 29, 2022 0
ForWirds release Shetland dialect app

Shetland ForWirds has said they are delighted to announce the first Shetland Dictionary App.

Created by committee member Jack Irvine, the app has been made available on both Android and Apple Devices.

It includes definitions, examples of use, and sound recordings of every word from John J Graham’s Shetland dictionary.

The group anticipates that the app will be useful to both locals and those looking to learn the dialect.

Mr Irvine is interested in adding Jack Jackobsen’s work to the app, as well as creating a process for the public to share their own word lists that ForWirds can use to add more words to Shetland’s dictionary.

He said: “I wid lik tae acknowledge an thank John J Graham fir writin da comprehensive dictionary dat dis app is based on.

“Personally A’m ey funn his wark tae be very accurate in terms o transferability ower da different pairts o Shetland an towt it wis da best plaece tae start afore branchin oot ony farder.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.