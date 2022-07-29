ForWirds release Shetland dialect app

Shetland ForWirds has said they are delighted to announce the first Shetland Dictionary App.

Created by committee member Jack Irvine, the app has been made available on both Android and Apple Devices.

It includes definitions, examples of use, and sound recordings of every word from John J Graham’s Shetland dictionary.

The group anticipates that the app will be useful to both locals and those looking to learn the dialect.

Mr Irvine is interested in adding Jack Jackobsen’s work to the app, as well as creating a process for the public to share their own word lists that ForWirds can use to add more words to Shetland’s dictionary.

He said: “I wid lik tae acknowledge an thank John J Graham fir writin da comprehensive dictionary dat dis app is based on.

“Personally A’m ey funn his wark tae be very accurate in terms o transferability ower da different pairts o Shetland an towt it wis da best plaece tae start afore branchin oot ony farder.”