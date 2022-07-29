News

In this week’s Shetland Times

July 29, 2022 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 29th July) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE – Aberdeen City Council continues to pursue Shetland residents for bus gate fines after payment.
  • Daytime sailings are now on the table to ease ‘extreme’ pressure on ferries.
  • EXCLUSIVE – BP admits a ‘limited’ oil leak from an offshore vessel west of Shetland.
  • A Cunningsburgh women has been left without energy in her new home for three months as suppliers refuse to install a meter.
  • Shetland Foodbank manager David Grieve describes a ‘frightening’ rise in the use of foodbanks.
  • SPORT – We look ahead to this weekend’s inter-county action, with hockey coach Derek Leask and football manager Neil Fenwick previewing tomorrow’s games against Orkney.
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.