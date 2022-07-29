In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 29th July) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE – Aberdeen City Council continues to pursue Shetland residents for bus gate fines after payment.
- Daytime sailings are now on the table to ease ‘extreme’ pressure on ferries.
- EXCLUSIVE – BP admits a ‘limited’ oil leak from an offshore vessel west of Shetland.
- A Cunningsburgh women has been left without energy in her new home for three months as suppliers refuse to install a meter.
- Shetland Foodbank manager David Grieve describes a ‘frightening’ rise in the use of foodbanks.
- SPORT – We look ahead to this weekend’s inter-county action, with hockey coach Derek Leask and football manager Neil Fenwick previewing tomorrow’s games against Orkney.
