One of World’s longest beer runs as American pair take Lerwick IPA home

It could turn out to be one of the World’s longest beer runs.

An American woman and her partner brought two bottles of Lerwick IPA home to Washington DC – so they could be “transported back to Shetland by its taste”.

Anna Schiller and her partner flew from America to Germany to collect their motorbikes and begin a long and winding road trip to Shetland.

Starting off at from Washington DC, they travelled to Lübeck in northern Germany, then passing through the Netherlands, Belgium and north-west France before taking the Eurotunnel to England and then travelling north to Lerwick.

Ms Schiller said she had always been fascinated with island and coastal communities, but had not considered Shetland as a destination until watching the television crime drama Shetland.

She made sure to take in everything the island had to offer during her stay, visiting seals in Burra, puffins at Sumburgh Head and the waves at Eshaness – and enjoying a cold beer.

It was while looking at gifts for friends and family that Ms Schiller had the idea to take a little taste of Lerwick home with her.

Grabbing two bottles of Lerwick IPA, she originally planned to to enjoy them in Germany before deciding to take them a bit further.

She added: “I decided to try and bring them home to Washington DC so I could wait for the perfect moment to open a bottle of Lerwick IPA and be transported back to Shetland by its taste.”

It was after transporting the little glass bottles halfway across the globe wrapped in dirty laundry that Ms Schiller decided to crack the Lerwick IPA and enjoy a taste of Shetland in the Washington summer.