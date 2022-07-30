Shetland break record for biggest football inter-county win

The Shetland side taking on Orkney on Saturday. Photo: Brian Gray

Shetland have incredibly routed Orkney 8-0 to break the record for the biggest win in an inter-county match.

Previously the biggest win had been 7-0, but Shetland blasted into a 6-0 half-time lead in an astonishing first-half.

James Aitken scored three, John Allan netted two, Calvin Leask and Ronan Grant scored one each and an own-goal made it eight for the blues.

Shetland were absolutely ruthless going forward, executing their game plan to a tee, while Orkney were dismal after winning the Milne Cup last year.

Read our match updates below and watch the BBC Radio Orkney coverage at the bottom of the page.

16:15 – No hat-trick for John Allan as Finn Regan replaces him. Allan has clearly taken my rating of 5/10 in last year’s inter-county to heart after that performance …

16:12 – Daniel Henry and Saul Swanson come on for James Aitken and captain Erik Peterson. Orkney are longing for the final whistle.

16:05 – And there’s the potential record-breaking goal! 8-0 Shetland and James Aitken has his hat-trick. Superb play once again from John Allan to dance free in the box, and he cuts it back to Aitken, who similarly shows great feet before sliding the ball beyond the keeper. Both Allan and Aitken have been brilliant today.

16:04: Ness’ Harry Thomson replaces his team-mate Declan Adamson after Adamson heads over the bar. Shetland are just one goal away from breaking the score record in the inter-county.

15:52 – It’s seven. Ronan Grant surges through the Orkney defence and fires low into the far corner. Orkney have not been in this match at all but Shetland have been scintillating.

15:41 – Shetland start the way they played in the first half. Declan Adamson rattles the bar from 25 yards before Allan is denied his hat-trick by the keeper’s feet.

15:35 – We’re back out for the second half with Robert Smith on for Stuart Copland. I think both sides know that that game is over as a contest, but for Shetland, the record inter-county scoreline (7-0) is within touching distance.

15:13 – James Aitken should have his hat-trick, but dinks the ball over the Orkney keeper and the bar.

15:11 – I can barely keep up here! 6-0 Shetland and Allan is absolutely brilliant, holding off two tackles and driving up the pitch. He slips the ball to James Aitken, and he gets his second of the game. Wow.

15:07 – 5-0 and John Allan has his second. It’s great play from the blues yet again, Allan slipped through on goal and rounding the keeper to tap in. It’s unbelievable how easy this is has been and the BBC Radio Orkney commentary team are now talking about damage limitation.

14:55 – It looks like Calvin Leask is claiming it but I think an Orkney defender diverted his cross in. Orkney are a shambles but Shetland have been absolutely superb.

14:54 – Unbelievable. 4-0 Shetland.

14:53 – 3-0 Shetland! I said Orkney were all over the place and so it proves. Straight from kick-off James Aitken intercepts a backpass and rounds the keeper to slot the ball home!

14:52 – Wow. It’s 2-0 Shetland and Orkney are all over the place. It looks like John Allan who forces the ball over. What a start x2!

14:51 – Another big chance for Shetland. A Declan Adamson corner is well-worked, and the shot is blocked on the goal-line. It’s all Shetland so far.

14:44 – A major let-off for Orkney – Shetland break up the pitch from a corner and John Allan thinks he’s made it 2-0 with a superb finish. But the offside flag spares the reds. That looked very tight.

14:37 – 1-0 Shetland! The ball is driven across the box and somehow the ball deflects off the keeper and over the line. What a start!

14:31 – Almost time for kick-off. The Shetland team is Erik Peterson; Calvin Leask; Neil Laurenson; Stuart Copland; Lorne McNiven; James Farmer; Jack Clubb; Ronan Grant; James Aitken; Declan Adamson; John Allan.