July 30, 2022 0
Boost for supporters as hockey inter-county match to be live-streamed too
The Shetland hockey side for the inter-county match. Photo: Brian Gray

Today’s (Saturday) inter-county hockey match between Shetland and Orkney is to be live-streamed online.

BBC Radio Orkney announced plans earlier this week to stream the football for supporters, but said it would not be live-streaming the hockey.

However, Shetland Hockey announced the game would now be streamed through the Rohallion Orkney YouTube page.

Passback at the Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall is at 12 noon today, with Shetland aiming to end Orkney’s dominance in the fixture and bring the Lady Hamilton Cup home with them.

People can find the link to the live-stream here nearer to the start of the match: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbK-mhWiL4VH57fataSe9ng

