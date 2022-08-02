Acclaimed film-maker Werner Herzog to star at Screenplay as festival programmes launched

Shetland Arts has announced the programmes for its annual Screenplay and Wordplay festivals, with acclaimed film-maker Werner Herzog being an online guest this year.

The German director’s feature films include Aguirre, Wrath of God, and his documentaries include Grizzly Man – about the life of Timothy Treadwell, who videoed himself living with brown bears.

Werner Herzog has also recently appeared in The Mandalorian TV series.

Scottish actress Kate Dickie, who has appeared in Game of Thrones, Shetland and The Green Knight, will also appear at the film festival.

More guests have also been announced, and Shetland Arts said they would undertake a mix of online, pre-recorded and live Q&A’s.

The Wordplay festival is also returning, curated by Malachy Tallack, with an emphasis on non-fiction writing this year.

Guests for Wordplay include former BBC journalist Gavin Esler with his most recent book How Britain Ends, while fiction writers Sara Sheridan and Kirstin Innes will join the festival to discuss their books The Fair Botanists and Scabby Queen.

Priority booking for Screenplay and Wordplay is available to cardholders from 6pm today [Tuesday], with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday at 10am.

Screenplay is held from Tuesday, 30th August to Sunday, 4th September, while Wordplay is on from Wednesday, 21st September to Sunday 25th.

Full details of the Screenplay and Wordplay programmes can be found at the Shetland Arts website.