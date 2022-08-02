News

Census follow-up survey

Oliver Lindsay August 2, 2022
Census follow-up survey

People who have been away or busy during the school holidays are being encouraged to respond to invitations to take part in a follow-up survey for Scotland’s census.

While the main census is now closed, the census coverage survey is underway and selected householders will have received a note encouraging them to get in touch with their local interviewer. 

The survey is a routine part of the modern census.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at the National Records of Scotland, said: “It’s really important for those selected to take part on the census coverage survey, it’s an integral part of the census and will help ensure we have the most accurate population estimates possible are available to planners.

“This information is used to plan school places, healthcare services and a wide range of other public and charitable bodies.”

Add Your Comment

