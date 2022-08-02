Tavish Scott urges UK government to prioritise salmon sector

Tavish Scott and Martin Leyland. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Scotland’s salmon sector has urged the UK government to take action to support vital exports affected by cross-Channel delays.

Chief executive of Salmon Scotland, Tavish Scott, held talks in Shetland with UK fisheries minister Victoria Prentis to highlight the disruption and the importance of salmon exports for island and rural communities.

Trade body Salmon Scotland has called on the UK government to introduce immediate contingency plans for perishable goods to have priority status when delays occur at peak times such as the summer holidays.

The sector directly employs 2,500 people in Scotland and supports more than 3,600 suppliers, with a further 10,000 jobs dependent on farm-raised salmon.

Mr Scott wrote to the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) on 7th July to highlight the challenges on the UK side of the Channel crossing – and a face-to-face meeting was held in Shetland today [Tuesday].

Ms Prentis also met with salmon producers Scottish Sea Farms and Cooke Aquaculture Scotland.

Mr Scott said: “This meeting was a welcome opportunity to set out the challenges currently facing salmon exporters and the risk to the Scottish and UK economies unless urgent action is taken.”