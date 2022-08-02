Arts & Entertainment News

Shetland comedienne returning to Edinburgh Fringe

Oliver Lindsay August 2, 2022 0
After a two-year break, Shetland comedienne Marjolein Robertson will be returning to live performances at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Following previous appearances, and also being featured on the BBC and One to Watch by Funny Women, Robertson will make a return at the Edinburgh Fringe with her latest tour – Marjolein Robertson: Thank God Fish Don’t Have Hands.

After spending the last two years at home in Shetland “having some me time”, Robertson is once again ready to take the stage with stories about her past and life experiences, along with some “mind reading”.

The show will be taking place at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Stand 2 at the Stand Comedy Club from the 5th to the 28th August.

