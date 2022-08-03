Arts & Entertainment News

Barry Nisbet to launch new album at Cullivoe Hall

Oliver Lindsay August 3, 2022 0
Rack and Ruin's Michael and Barry Nisbet. Photo: Adam Civico

Barry Nisbet is to launch his new album The Springbank Voyage with a performance at the Cullivoe Public Hall next Friday.

More events are planned in the following days, including at Lerwick’s High Level Music the following day.

The Springbank Voyage tells the story of the four-masted sailing ship Springbank and her journey from Hamburg to Mexico in 1908. Her crew included five Shetlanders and an Orcadian.

Nisbet’s music has been compared to influences from the late Iain MacKintosh and also to the Waterboys – with fiddle playing influenced by the traditional Cullivoe style.

The album includes tracks that explore both Scots and Shetland dialect. He will be joined in Cullivoe by Pepita Emmerichs on mandolin and mandocello, and Theo Barnard on guitar.

Later, an open session is planned including members of Rack & Ruin. Nisbet has also mentioned that musicians are invited to come along and bring their instruments to join in.

The album also features spoken samples from Shetland storyteller Lawrence Tullock, Cullivoe’s Alice Jamieson and Helen Nisbet.

