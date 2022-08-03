News

Harriet Middleton painting to be showcased at Margate art gallery

Oliver Lindsay August 3, 2022
A portrait of islander Harriet Middleton is to go on display in one of the UK’s leading art galleries.

She was featured in a recent episode of the BBC series Extraordinary Portraits, being painted by artist Stuart Pearson Wright.

The show sees musician and passionate collector of art Tinie (formerly known as Tinie Tempah) match members of the public with extraordinary stories to a selection of distinctive and celebrated portrait artists.

The artists are then challenged to turn these personal and powerful experiences into compelling portraits celebrating modern Britain.

Following a bout with cancer Ms Middleton was captured on canvas during her appearance on the show.

The art will be displayed during an exhibition hosted by one of the UK’s leading art galleries, The Turner Contemporary Margate, during September and October of this year.

Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

