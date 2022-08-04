South Mainland store announces closure

Toab Shop. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

A South Mainland convenience store’s announced closure has been met with concern from customers.

Toab Shop in Virkie announced that it would be closing both the store and Post Office on 13th August.

Staff at the store were today (Thursday) unable to say more about the closure other than that the owner had taken ill.

It is not known whether it will reopen or be put up for sale.

Customers met the news on Facebook with shock and concern – with some calling for it to be kept open until it could be sold.

The shop had been taken on by new owners in May last year.

Prior to that, Alexis and John Goudie had run it for almost 25 years.