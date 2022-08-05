In this week’s Shetland Times

News

In today’s (Friday, 5th August) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE – The former taxi driver who was left with life-changing injuries after a horror crash near Voe has said he is “raging”, after the drink-driver who smashed into his car head-on was allowed back onto the roads early.
  • EXCLUSIVE – Sylvia Halcrow has spoken out about her incredible ordeal and recovery after she contracted a flesh-eating disease. She went into the theatre in the Gilbert Bain Hospital for a routine operation and woke up eight days later in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
  • A unicyclist is cycling his way through Shetland while raising money for two charities.
  • A new era could be on the horizon at Sullom Voe, with firms queueing up to show interest in the site.
  • EXCLUSIVE – Loganair knew Sumburgh airport would be closed before a flight took off from Aberdeen last week, the airport operator has claimed.
  • SPORT – Full match reports and interviews after Shetland’s record-breaking inter-county football victory, and the hockey side’s narrow 2-0 defeat.
