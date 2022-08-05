News

North Isles by-election count at 11am

Kevin Craigens August 5, 2022 0
The polls closed at 10pm and now it is over to the people counting the votes to decide the last councillor for the North Isles.

Gary Cleaver, Stewart Douglas, Sonia Robertson, Robert Thomson and Marie Williamson now await to hear the results from the returning officer today.

The five candidates have been fighting for the votes of the people in Unst, Yell, Skerries, Fetlar and Whalsay.

A result is expected around midday.

The by-election was called because there were not enough candidates at the elections in May, meaning Duncan Anderson and Ryan Thomson were appointed unopposed as councillors in the three-seat ward.

 

