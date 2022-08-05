News

Robert Thomson wins race for last North Isles seat

Kevin Craigens August 5, 2022 0
Robert Thomson wins race for last North Isles seat

Robert Thomson has been elected as the third and final North Isles councillor.

Mr Thomson received a total of 680 first preference votes, meaning a second round of voting was not needed.

He said of the result: “I have a strong mandate, and I knew I was getting good feedback on the doorstep but I wasn’t expecting support like that.”

The threshold to elect a candidate was 496 votes.

He joins Ryan Thomson and Duncan Anderson in representing the North Isles on the council.

Gary Cleaver and Sonia Robertson were the only other candidates who reached the 100 vote mark, with 100 and 106 respectively.

Mr Thomson said he had spoken to the other candidates about the issues that affect the North Isles.

He has suggested the candidates could get together at a later date to organise a public meeting to tackle issues like fixed links, ferries and tunnels.

Returning officer Jan Riise confirmed that a total of 997 votes were counted with a turn out of 46.2 per cent.

Six ballots were rejected for no clear indication of first preference.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.