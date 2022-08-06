News

Breast screening self-referral to resume for over 70s

Andrew Hirst August 6, 2022 0
Breast screening self-referral to resume for over 70s

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has welcomed plans to restart self-referral for breast screening for the over 70s.

Self referrals had been paused for that age group during the height of the pandemic.

Ms Wishart had asked when the scheme would be resuming – and was told this week by public health minister Maree Todd that they were on-track to recommence by autumn.

Ms Wishart said: “I welcome the news that plans are on-track to restart self-referral for breast screening for the over 70s and I look forward to hearing the minster’s update to parliament with further details in the coming weeks.

“The option to self-refer to the breast screening programme will provide reassurance for over 70s who wish to continue being screened through the programme.

“It is important to stress that anyone who is concerned about changes to their breasts should speak to their GP, no matter their age.”

Meanwhile, the mobile beast screening unit run by NHS Grampian is in Shetland until 13th October.

Eligible women will be offered appointments.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.