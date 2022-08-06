Breast screening self-referral to resume for over 70s

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has welcomed plans to restart self-referral for breast screening for the over 70s.

Self referrals had been paused for that age group during the height of the pandemic.

Ms Wishart had asked when the scheme would be resuming – and was told this week by public health minister Maree Todd that they were on-track to recommence by autumn.

Ms Wishart said: “I welcome the news that plans are on-track to restart self-referral for breast screening for the over 70s and I look forward to hearing the minster’s update to parliament with further details in the coming weeks.

“The option to self-refer to the breast screening programme will provide reassurance for over 70s who wish to continue being screened through the programme.

“It is important to stress that anyone who is concerned about changes to their breasts should speak to their GP, no matter their age.”

Meanwhile, the mobile beast screening unit run by NHS Grampian is in Shetland until 13th October.

Eligible women will be offered appointments.