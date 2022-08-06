News

Busy day for coastguard rescuers with three emergency calls

Andrew Hirst August 6, 2022 0
Stock image of coastguard helicopter at Clickimin. 

Rescue crews responded to three emergencies during a busy day for the coastguard.

HM Coastguard confirmed the first call came in at around 8.20am yesterday (Friday). It  involved a crewman who was unwell and unresponsive on a vessel 110 nautical miles north east of Peterhead.

The coastguard’s Rescue 900 helicopter took the casualty to the Clickimin emergency landing site, just before 1pm, for transfer to the ambulance service.

The second call, shortly after 10am, involved a sick crewman on an offshore platform around 100 nautical miles north-east of Sumburgh.

The helicopter again attended and took the casualty to the Clickimin emergency landing site, by around 2.50pm.

A final call came in at 2.15pm for a crewman requiring a medical evacuation from an offshore platform, 88 nautical miles east of Sumburgh.

The helicopter took the casualty to Sumburgh airport for onward transfer to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

