News

The Voe Show returns after two year hiatus

Andrew Hirst August 6, 2022 0
The Voe Show returns after two year hiatus
The Voe Show in 2018.

The Voe Show is taking place today (Saturday) – for the first time since 2019.

The popular country show, which kicks off this year’s season, will feature exhibits in livestock, knitwear, arts and crafts, baking, produce and flowers.

There will also be trade and craft stands, a tug of war, raffle and refreshments, as well as a beer tent. 

For the bairns, there will be inflatable fun and sandpits, with the recently opened soft play centre, Da Mad Hoose, also in attendance.

Shetland band First Foot Soldiers will be performing live from 9pm.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.