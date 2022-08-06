The Voe Show returns after two year hiatus

The Voe Show in 2018.

The Voe Show is taking place today (Saturday) – for the first time since 2019.

The popular country show, which kicks off this year’s season, will feature exhibits in livestock, knitwear, arts and crafts, baking, produce and flowers.

There will also be trade and craft stands, a tug of war, raffle and refreshments, as well as a beer tent.

For the bairns, there will be inflatable fun and sandpits, with the recently opened soft play centre, Da Mad Hoose, also in attendance.

Shetland band First Foot Soldiers will be performing live from 9pm.