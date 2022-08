Winners of the 2022 Sinclair’s Taxis Fraser Cup Whalsay with their silverware. Photo: Kevin Jones

Whalsay lifted the Fraser Cup after a fairly comfortable 2-0 win over Thistle in Scalloway.

Neil Laurenson gave the islanders the lead in the first half with a superb solo goal, before Lee Irvine sealed the win in the second period with an instinctive finish inside the box.

Thistle tested Whalsay keeper Kyle Duncan, mostly in the second half and from long range, but Whalsay held out resolutely to win the trophy.