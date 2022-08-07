In pictures: The Voe Show 2022

Birthday boy Magnus Tulloch enjoyed playing on the vintage tractors on his sixth birthday at the Voe Show. Photos: Dave Donaldson.

Some grey skies and light rain did not get in the way of a well enjoyed return of the Voe Show this weekend – its first outing since 2019.

Organisers said they were incredibly excited to be bringing the show back.

Planning began at the start of this year, with around a week of work also going into preparing the site and putting up tents and stalls.

Open for business again, Christine Laurenson and Arlene Williamson, welcomed visitors at the entrance ahead of a busy day.

The season starting show had been long awaited following its hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

It included the expected assortment of sheep, horses and cows on display and being judged, along with a wide array of domestic pets.

The crowds returned after a two year hiatus, eager to soak up the atmosphere on the day.

The greenhouse was packed with fresh produce, home grown plants and meticulously created flower arrangements.

The crafts hall also proved to be popular, filled with a variety of arts and crafts, ranging from home made models and paintings all the way to stacks of hand knitted jumpers, scarfs and more.

Over in the livestock judging, Tom Rendall was crowned overall champion with his texel gimmer.

The inflatable bouncy house proved to be particularly popular amongst the youngsters while the adults could admire the display of classic cars and tractors, with vehicles from several different decades there to be admired.

For food, patrons could enjoy a deliciously fresh seafood paella or grilled burgers from the Taste of Shetland food truck, with queues winding down the field throughout the day.

Afterwards customers could treat themselves to a treat from the ice cream van or a warming cup of tea in the tea tent.

Bobby Polson with his Suffolk tup reserve champion.

Kenny Doull displays the champion Shetland, which his wife, Patricia Doull, entered in the competition.

Natasha Rendall with her springer spaniel Callie (6) who won first in the best adult dog category..

A delighted Annie Wilson (9) with her pony Filska Cossack, winner of turnout class, lead rein Riding, young handler and reserve performance champion.

Shaun Murray won first, second and third in the bird section of the photography competition.

Carrie Coutts won the showstopper with her French macaroons.

Ruby Williamson with her winning knitwear in the slipover/waistcoat category.