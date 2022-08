Ness Harry Thomson, pictured here against Spurs, in the Manson Cup final earlier this year. Photo: Brian Gray

Ness United has clinched the Ocean Kinetics league title after a 0-0 draw against Lerwick’s Spurs.

The South Mainland team needed one point from their last two games to take to spot, and managed it in their home match at Boddam tonight (Monday) against the town side – despite a spirited fight by Spurs.

Ness was last champions in Shetland in 1966.