The SaxaVord Spaceport construction site. Photo: Richard Ashbee.

Shetland may be known for its warm welcome to visitors – but that only extends so far.

Any extra-terrestrial interlopers will be facing the long arm of the law.

According to a sign at the entrance of SaxaVord Spaceport in Unst, aliens will be “reported to the space police and transported to Mars”.

The spaceport is progressing plans to host the UK’s first vertical satellite launch by the end of this year.