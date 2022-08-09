Care homes facing greater pressures than at the worst of the pandemic

Edward Thomason House and Taing House in Lerwick. Photo: Stephen Gordon

Care homes are “stretched to capacity” as the service battles with pressures not seen since the height of the pandemic.

The SIC has asked for the public’s support as services struggle with a period of “extremely high pressure”.

It said the problems had arisen due to rising demand, coupled with the continuing pressures of Covid, the holiday period, and ongoing difficulties with recruitment.

Services have moved to a business continuity mode, meaning the focus is on directing resource towards the highest risk areas.

The council said similar pressures were being felt throughout the country with the impact reportedly going “beyond that during the worst of the pandemic”.

“We would reassure families and friends of those receiving care that our priority is their safety and support, and we ask for their patience and understanding,” the council said.

**