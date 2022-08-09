Sandwick: Crash attended by emergency services

The crash happened on the A970 near to the junction for Sandwick.

Two vehicles have crashed on the A970 near Sandwick this afternoon (Tuesday).

Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the collision.

A fire crew was called by police to try and make the scene safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, officers were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A970 near Sandwick.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

There is no indication to the well being of the people in the vehicles.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more details.