Transport minister pledges to raise issue of shared cabins with NorthLink

The transport minister has said she will “inject some more urgency” into the reintroduction of shared cabins on NorthLink ferries.

Jenny Gilruth MSP said she “recognised the strength of feeling” over the issue.

Speaking to The Shetland Times today (Tuesday), Ms Gilruth said the ban on shared cabin bookings was introduced due to Covid safety reasons and predated her time as minister.

She said it was an “operational decision” taken by NorthLink – not by Transport Scotland.

Given the ongoing concerns, which have seen more than 2,000 people join the “Share a cabin on NorthLink” Facebook group, Ms Gilruth said it was clear “things aren’t working”.

“It’s a matter I will raise with the operator, following meetings this afternoon, to see if we might be able to make more progress on it,” she added.

Ms Gilruth noted that while shared cabins might not be to “everyone’s taste”, it was a popular option for many passengers as a cheaper way to travel.

She said any decision would also have to balance potential safety concerns.

“But we are certainly taking that away as an action point from the meeting with the local authority this morning to see if we can inject some more urgency in term of getting a resolution,” she added.