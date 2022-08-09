Wool Week return unaffected by social distancing

A sea of hats at the opening ceremony at Mareel. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Tickets for Wool Week go on sale tomorrow as the event returns after two years of being online.

It was not expected that a full return would happen as some larger activities had a question mark over them because of social distancing issues but these however, have been rectified.

The Shetland Wool Week programme was shared last week and, whilst it is slightly scaled back from previous years, it still offers a broad range of classes, talks, tours, exhibitions and drop in events.

Jacqui Birnie, Cultural Heritage Manager said: “We’ve had a really positive response to the programme and are excited to be back.

“Shetland Wool Week would like to say a huge thank you to everyone in the Shetland community who has stepped forward to put on and organise an event helping us to make it happen.”

The nine-day event will be located throughout the isles with a focus on Shetland wool, crofting, heritage and textiles design.