Cunningsburgh show returns after three-year wait

Roads were choc-a-block with tractors, four-by-fours with trailers full of sheep, cows, horses and ponies, and cars needing pushed – it can only spell the return of the Cunningsburgh Show.

Crowds of hundreds, if not thousands, all made their way to the biggest agricultural show in Shetland – making its return since the Covid pandemic stopped all such activities two years ago.

With clear skies above, but strong winds for visitors to contend with, the Cunninsburgh Show took place today (Wednesday).

The sun-soaked weather didn’t prevent plenty of cars having trouble getting up the grassy hills to park, however, with several needing a push from some good Samaritans.

The expected judging events were taking place, with sheep, cattle, ponies and dogs on display – as well as a variety of home grown produce to be judged.

There was an array of colour as you find competing arrangements bursting with colour and creative characters made from vegetables, including a replica of her majesty the Queen created from cauliflower, potatoes and pineapple.

In the crafts’ shed there was an array of impressive artwork and knitting, all competing for the top spots.

There was also an impressive show tractors, both modern and vintage, and other agricultural equipment, including a futuristic automated lawnmower.