Tall Ships marketing contract awarded to local firm

The Tall Ships Races visited Lerwick in 1999.

Shetland Tall Ships has awarded its marketing contract to local firm NB Communication.

NB, which has run the Promote Shetland service for the past five years, will provide marketing and PR services.

The firm said it would work to build excitement for the four-day event, which takes place next July, following previous visits in 1999 and 2011.

It has already developed the Tall Ships Lerwick website, which features information for locals and tourists planning to visit.

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd project manager Emma Miller said: “NB has built up a terrific track record through its delivery of the Promote Shetland contract and its work with countless other clients inside and outside the islands over the past 20 years.

“We are delighted to appoint a Shetland-based company that is not only located within a one-minute walk of our own office, but has an unrivalled understanding of the local market and has demonstrated full commitment to the event through their offer of sponsorship in providing their services.”

NB managing director David Nicol said the company was delighted to be playing a part in ensuring the Tall Ships event is a “resounding success”.

“I well remember the previous visits of the Tall Ships Races to Lerwick,” he said, “and it is great to feel the growing sense of anticipation as the countdown to their return continues.

“A successful Tall Ships should have a lasting impact on Shetland’s reputation outside the islands, and is very much aligned to Promote Shetland’s aims and objectives.”

NB has agreed to provide a proportion of the service as an in-kind sponsorship contribution.