SSE: Power to be restored for 9pm in south mainland

Residents in the south mainland experienced a loss of power this afternoon (Thursday), with some still to be without power until later this evening.

305 households in the ZE2 9JD postcode area lost power after 1pm due to a fault in the network.

SSE said 304 of those residents have had power restored after being moved onto another part of the network.

While, it is hoped, the remaining four households are expecting to have power restored by 9pm.

SSE said: “Today at 1.05pm, 305 customers lost supply due to a fault on the network. Engineers identified the issue and restored power to 301 customers by switching them onto other parts of the network. Repairs to the damaged site are ongoing. The final four customers are due to have their power restored by 9pm tonight.

“SSEN would like to apologise to any customers who were affected by this power cut, and to assure them that our team is working as safely and swiftly as possible to resolve the issue.”