The coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay.

The coastguard helicopter landed at Clickimin Leisure Complex this morning (Friday) at 9am after an emergency medivac.

The alarm was raised at 6.15am from an offshore installation south-east of Shetland.

The patient was flown to the Clickimin landing site and taken by a waiting ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

There has been no update on the condition of the patient.