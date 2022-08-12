News

August 12, 2022
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 12th August) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Hauliers and seafood industry representatives left “extremely disappointed” by failures to find freight capacity solution.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Mother’s anger after her ill son is left in Aberdeen.
  • Robert Thomson wins in landslide victory in North Isles by-election.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Foodbank manager outraged by lack of support for Ukrainian families.
  • Critical talks called for over proposals for National Care Service as  “considerable concerns” raised. 
  • Memories of Bertie Black, family man and public servant, after his death at 89.
  • SPORT: Ness United win first league title in more than 50 years after nailbiter against Spurs.
  • AND Whalsay end seven-year trophy drought against Thistle in Sinclairs Taxi’s Fraser Cup.

 

