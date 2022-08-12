In this week’s Shetland Times
- Hauliers and seafood industry representatives left “extremely disappointed” by failures to find freight capacity solution.
- EXCLUSIVE: Mother’s anger after her ill son is left in Aberdeen.
- Robert Thomson wins in landslide victory in North Isles by-election.
- EXCLUSIVE: Foodbank manager outraged by lack of support for Ukrainian families.
- Critical talks called for over proposals for National Care Service as “considerable concerns” raised.
- Memories of Bertie Black, family man and public servant, after his death at 89.
- SPORT: Ness United win first league title in more than 50 years after nailbiter against Spurs.
- AND Whalsay end seven-year trophy drought against Thistle in Sinclairs Taxi’s Fraser Cup.