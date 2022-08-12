Headlines News

Scottish minister visits Viking windfarm site

Oliver Lindsay August 12, 2022
A Scottish government minister says the Viking Energy windfarm will deliver “long-lasting” benefits to the isles economy.

Richard Lochhead, the minister for just transition and fair work, made the comments after a visit to the major windfarm site this week.

Developers say the onshore windfarm will help achieve Scotland’s net zero targets.

The minister was welcomed by representatives from the renewable energy developer along with members of the team from main contractor RJ McLeod, which is carrying out the construction of the 103 turbine development.

“Scotland has the resources, the people and the ambition to become a renewables powerhouse,” said Mr Lochhead.

“Onshore wind is one of the most cost-effective forms of large-scale electricity generation and also one of the cheapest forms of electricity, making it is vital to Scotland’s future energy mix as we transition to a net-zero economy.

“It was great to see how construction at the Viking windfarm is providing good, green jobs and, once operational, will deliver long-lasting socio-economic benefits to the local economy – including skills development, permanent jobs and community benefits – helping to ensure a fair and just transition to net zero for Shetland.”

